INDIASCI-TECH

Arm introduces new chips to boost smartphone performance

NewsWire
0
0

British chip designer Arm on Monday launched several new products to enhance premium smartphone performance across gaming and AI.

The Cortex-X4 CPU is designed for ultimate performance and represents yet another generation of double-digit IPC growth, with 15 percent performance improvements compared to last year’s Android flagship.

“Alongside performance, Cortex-X4 is the most efficient Cortex-X CPU core ever built, with 40 percent better power efficiency,” said the company at the ‘Computex’ event in Taiwan.

The new chip comes with a focus on enabling artificial intelligence and machine learning-based apps.

The company also announced Arm Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TCS23), which will be the platform for mobile computing, offering “our best ever premium solution for smartphones”.

TCS23 delivers a complete package of the latest IP designed and optimized for specific workloads to work seamlessly together as a complete system.

“The premium TCS23 is designed for ultimate performance and compute-intensive experiences that are commonly required for premium and flagship smartphones and laptops,” said the company.

It pushes system-wide performance and efficiency improvements for the very best visual experiences, such as immersive, smooth AAA mobile gaming experiences, advanced AI use cases like image and video enhancement, and device multi-tasking.

The company unveiled ‘Arm Immortalis-G720’, which is based on its fifth-generation GPU architecture. The 5G GPU architecture has been created with high geometry games and real-time 3D apps in mind.

“Mobile devices touch every aspect of our digital lives. In the palm of your hand is the ability to both create and consume increasingly immersive, AI-accelerated experiences that continue to drive the need for more compute. Arm is at the heart of many of these, bringing unlimited delight, productivity and success to more people than ever,” said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business, Arm.

20230529-150002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Network Planning Group evaluates key infra projects to address last mile...

    Odisha approves 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,923 crore

    Delhi: Man kills brother over drug use, family quarrels

    Nadda holds meeting on Gujarat, MCD elections