ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Armaan Maalik collaborates with composer Rochak Kohli for love track ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Armaan Malik, who has scored an MTV EMA nomination for his English single, “You”, is set to collaborate with composer Rochak Kohli, who is known for composing “Paani Da Rang” from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Vicky Donor”.

The song, titled “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho”, is a love track that guarantees to tug at the heartstrings. The music video of the song features Malik alongside actress Vedika Pinto. Together, they relive nostalgic moments in love in the music video directed by Charit Desai.

Talking about the song, Armaan said in a statement: “Bringing ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ to life wouldn’t have been possible without the unparalleled support of Bhushan Ji and T-Series. Such songs aren’t made often – the melody by Rochak and lyrics by Kumaar have that super fresh and modern approach yet maintaining the old world romantic charm we all love.”

“Rarely I get attracted to a song instantly, but ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ got me hooked right from the moment I heard it. I’m particularly excited about the video which is directed by the amazing Charit Desai and features Vedika Pinto as the female lead, who I absolutely adore. I’m keen to see how fans react to our on-screen chemistry.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of music label T-Series, “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho” will be out soon on the T-Series’ YouTube channel.

20221101-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishal Dadlani gets his first shot of Covid vaccine

    Mammootty’s ‘CBI 5’ goes on floors in Ernakulam

    Dulquer-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’ impresses Venkaiah Naidu

    Bryan Adams wants to direct a film