Armaan Malik, Divine nominated for Europe Music Awards 2020

Singer Armaan Malik and rapper Divine are among nominees for Best Indian Act at Europe Music Awards 2020.

Armaan has been nominated for his single “Control”. This is his first international single, released earlier this year. It has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.

He is up against Divine, whose “Chal Bombay” is considered as the song of every Mumbaikar.

Other contenders are “Chitta” by Prabh Deep, “Mohabbat” by Kaam Bhari and “My Jam” by Siri x Sez On The Beat.

Winners are decided by votes.

Hip-hop artiste Emiway had emerged victorious in the last edition. He was up against Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.

Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired on November 9 on Vh1 India and will also be streamed on Voot Select.