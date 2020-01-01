Canindia News

Armaan Malik, Divine nominated for Europe Music Awards 2020

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Singer Armaan Malik and rapper Divine are among nominees for Best Indian Act at Europe Music Awards 2020.

Armaan has been nominated for his single “Control”. This is his first international single, released earlier this year. It has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.

He is up against Divine, whose “Chal Bombay” is considered as the song of every Mumbaikar.

Other contenders are “Chitta” by Prabh Deep, “Mohabbat” by Kaam Bhari and “My Jam” by Siri x Sez On The Beat.

Winners are decided by votes.

Hip-hop artiste Emiway had emerged victorious in the last edition. He was up against Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.

Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired on November 9 on Vh1 India and will also be streamed on Voot Select.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Youtuber Prateek Kuhad collaborates with fans on new music video

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Armaan Malik had ‘big plans for turning 25’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amazon Prime Video announces Bandish Bandits digital concert

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More