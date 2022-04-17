ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Armaan Malik has a special message for Mahesh Babu

Singer Armaan Malik, who has crooned a song in the film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, has come up with a special message to Mahesh Babu’s fans, who have been asking him about the song’s release.

The upcoming single song from the film, composed by Thaman S, is said to be a duet, and the makers have promised to release the song, but the date is unknown.

Mahesh’s fans appear to have kept asking the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ team for an update on the song’s release.

Armaan Malik, who sang the duet, is being questioned about the latest developments regarding the song’s release.

Armaan Malik, who expressed his excitement about the song’s release, asked Mahesh Babu’s fans to hold their excitement until the official announcement.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, “To all SSMB fans messaging me, I genuinely have no clue when the song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata is dropping.”

The singer continued, “I know how eager y’all are to hear it. Trust me, I am too! But there’s an internal process to everything & all we can do is patiently wait for an official announcement.”

With Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the most awaited movies in Telugu. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie will hit the screens on May 12.



