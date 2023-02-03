Singer Armaan Malik, who swooned the audience over with his single ‘Sun Maahi’, is back with an entire EP featuring three new versions of the soulful song.

The tracklist includes ‘Sun Maahi (English Version)’, ‘Sun Maahi’ (LoFi) and ‘Sun Maahi’ (Instrumental) along with ‘Sun Maahi’ in Hindi.A

The two-time winner of MTV EMA for ‘Best India Act’ has completely transformed the original with each version of ‘Sun Maahi’, making sure they add a new dimension to the groovy and romantic song.

Talking about the release, Armaan said, “The video is a compilation of candid moments of life on tour and shots of my travels and concert performances in the past three months. Apart from being about love, this song has always given me that ‘going on a journey’ and ‘free-spirited’ vibe.”

He added, “I truly believe that the lyrical music video we have put together for this brand new English version perfectly captures that mood.”

The original single talks about the ethereal feeling of being swept by love. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa, and the music is composed by Armaan’s brother and frequent collaborator, Amaal Mallik.

