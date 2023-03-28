ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Armaan Malik says he is glad to sing ‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ and go beyond expectations

NewsWire
0
0

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik talks about his latest track, ‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ from the upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto.

While briefing about the song he said it is a groovy track and he is happy to sing a party song as most of the audience expect him to be singing a romantic song.

“‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ from Gumraah is the quintessential hooky party track. I’m glad I get to voice songs like these once in a while given the fact that people usually expect a romantic ballad from me in Bollywood.”

Armaan, who is known for his songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Tumhe Apna Banane ki’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, among others, shared his experience of collaborating with singer Zahrah Khan, composer Tanishk Bagchi, and lyricist Rashmi Virag. He added that he is overwhelmed with the response the song has been receiving from music lovers.

He added: “This song is my very first collaboration with the trio of Zahrah Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Rashmi Virag and I’m glad that our song has already been received so well by the audience. “

The song is sung by Armaan Malik, Zahrah Khan and Salma Agha, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Rashmi Virag.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is all set to release on April 7.

20230328-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar talks about his ‘good fears’ and why he enjoys...

    Janet Jackson’s heartfelt revelations from a crowded ‘Lifetime’

    Rahul Ravindran posts pics for wife Chinmayi Sripada ‘just for no...

    Guillermo Del Toro doesn’t see himself developing video games again