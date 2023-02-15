ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Singers Armaan Malik and Shweta Mohan have lent their vocal prowess to the Hindi version of ‘Madhur Kal Tu’ from the film ‘Shaakuntalam’ starring Samantha Prabhu.

The Hindi version of the song is sung by Armaan Malik, Shweta Mohan, Music by Mani Sharma and Lyrics penned by Prashant Ingole.

‘Shaakuntalam’ movie also in 3D, Written and Directed by Gunasekhar, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, produced by Neelima Guna.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The massively mounted film ‘Shaakuntalam’ based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Shaakuntalam’ is set to release on April 14.

