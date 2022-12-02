ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Armaan Malik: ‘Sun Maahi’ talks about the ethereal feeling of being completely lost in love

NewsWire
0
0

Popular singer Armaan Malik briefs about his latest romantic track ‘Sun Maahi’ which is composed by ace singer and composer Amaal Malik.

He says: “‘Sun Maahi’ talks about the ethereal feeling of being completely lost in the magical world of this one’s love and creating a universe of their own. It’s not limited to your romantic partners but to all those who love you.”

Armaan appreciates the lyrics given by Kunaal and the music composed by his brother Amaal and shares that they all well-complement the emotion and his voice in the song.

“The lyrics written by Kunaal will take you on the ride of exploring the enchanting journey of failing to know how and why you love someone backed with Amaal’s fervent composition that gives my vocals a perfect canvas to articulate my emotions.”

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and several hits like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for 2015 film ‘Hero’, ‘Kwahishein’ for Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Calendar Girls’, and recently he recorded a English single ‘You’ in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sang for some latest releases such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Major’ and many more.

The singer, who made his debut with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, says that the music lover and his fans will like its music, lyrics, and composition.

“I sincerely hope that my fans experience ‘Sun Maahi’ and get transported into their own world of unexplained, beautiful, and surreal love stories,” he adds.

20221202-153216

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudhir Mishra lauds Nawaz for surrendering himself completely to director

    Shubhaavi Choksey embraces the versatility that comes with essaying a complex...

    Varun Sharma: ‘Fukrey’ gets carried along with whatever we are doind

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor dare each other during launch of reality...