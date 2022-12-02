Popular singer Armaan Malik briefs about his latest romantic track ‘Sun Maahi’ which is composed by ace singer and composer Amaal Malik.

He says: “‘Sun Maahi’ talks about the ethereal feeling of being completely lost in the magical world of this one’s love and creating a universe of their own. It’s not limited to your romantic partners but to all those who love you.”

Armaan appreciates the lyrics given by Kunaal and the music composed by his brother Amaal and shares that they all well-complement the emotion and his voice in the song.

“The lyrics written by Kunaal will take you on the ride of exploring the enchanting journey of failing to know how and why you love someone backed with Amaal’s fervent composition that gives my vocals a perfect canvas to articulate my emotions.”

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and several hits like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for 2015 film ‘Hero’, ‘Kwahishein’ for Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Calendar Girls’, and recently he recorded a English single ‘You’ in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sang for some latest releases such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Major’ and many more.

The singer, who made his debut with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, says that the music lover and his fans will like its music, lyrics, and composition.

“I sincerely hope that my fans experience ‘Sun Maahi’ and get transported into their own world of unexplained, beautiful, and surreal love stories,” he adds.

20221202-153216