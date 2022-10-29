ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Armaan Malik to perform at Winter Music Fest in Dubai

NewsWire
0
0

Prince of pop Armaan Malik will perform at the Winter Music Fest, which is being held at The Agenda, Dubai Media City in Dubai on November 25.

Known for his hit songs in multiple languages including ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ and many more, Armaan returns to Dubai for an unforgettable live performance.

An excited Armaan Malik said: “Dubai is one of my favourite cities in the world and I always make it a point to visit it at least once a year; be it for work or vacation. I have performed in Dubai on multiple occasions and it’s always an amazing time but Winter Music Fest will be different because you will listen to some exclusive edits and an unheard set list. I look forward to seeing my Armaanians there!”

Armaan recently announced his first-ever pan India tour called ‘Next 2 You’.

He will perform in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad from November 19 to December 3 2022.

He has also been nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 under ‘Best India Act’ for his English single ‘You’. Earlier this year, he featured with international pop star Ed Sheeran’s ‘Step’.

20221029-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nani-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Hindi remake on cards

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Deepika and Ranveer to appear on the...

    Soni Singh eyeing re-entry into ‘Bigg Boss’

    Nirbhay Wadhwa on playing Hanuman: Delivering dialogues mid-air was challenging