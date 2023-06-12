Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for hit tracks such as ‘Chale Aana’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, has released a new song ‘Hai Tu’, from the upcoming film ‘I Love You’, which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati.

Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and with lyrics penned by Ginny Diwan, ‘Hai Tu’ is a romantic song that speaks about the first encounter between two individuals.

Expressing his excitement about the release, Armaan said: “‘Hai Tu’ is an easy-breezy love song that captures the feeling of the first meeting between a guy and a girl. The amalgamation of Gaurav Chatterji’s music and Ginny Diwan’s lyrics beautifully enhance the dreaminess factor of the song.”

“I’m glad that I get to sing such varied and different songs and collaborate with musicians I haven’t worked with before. I hope all my listeners love this new tune!” he added.

‘I Love You’, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose. It is a romantic thriller and is taking the direct-to-digital route premiere as it drop on June 16 on JioCinema.

20230612-175803