Singer Armaan Malik’s new music video ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ which also features ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actress Shalini Pandey, was released on Wednesday.

As the song is released under his own music label – Always Music Global – Armaan said, “I’m overjoyed that the first song ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ from my music label Always Music Global is out now. It’s a playful, flirtatious dance track that showcases me in an avatar that’s very different from my previous outings.

“I’ve always wanted to dance in a video and I’ve done that with this song. I’m super pumped for this release, it means a lot to me and I just can’t wait to see the initial reactions of everyone to the song and video.”

Shalini said, “It has been an amazing experience shooting this music video. It is a first for me and I am thrilled to be collaborating with Armaan. It’s a fun, dance number that the audience will hopefully love.”

The song is written by Shayra Apoorva, composed by Abhijeet Srivastava and sung by Armaan, available on all music streaming platforms.

