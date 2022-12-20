ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Armaan Ralhan calls it an honour to portray frontline warrior in ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Armaan Ralhan, who received positive response for his portrayal of Air Force officer in the action drama ‘Shoorveer’, can be seen essaying the role of a frontline worker in the recently released track ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album ‘Sukoon’.

The actor considers it an honour to play the character of real-life heroes, who were fighting undeterred during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the ordeals of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going. The actor revealed how he wore PPE kits and shot the song and how it is a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us combat the ghastly times.

The actor shared, “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to complete the shoot and I realised how tough it was. It was an honour to be a part of a tribute to the real-life heroes, the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help people.”

“Having a slight peek into the physical conditions like the discomfort of being in a PPE kit throughout the day makes you feel incredibly grateful for their service,” he added.

‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

20221220-171204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shweta Tripathi Sharma loves performing in dramas

    Mohamed Diab on representing Egypt for global audience with ‘Moon Knight’

    Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’...

    NTR, Ram Charan seek to imbibe qualities from each other