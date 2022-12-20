Actor Armaan Ralhan, who received positive response for his portrayal of Air Force officer in the action drama ‘Shoorveer’, can be seen essaying the role of a frontline worker in the recently released track ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album ‘Sukoon’.

The actor considers it an honour to play the character of real-life heroes, who were fighting undeterred during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the ordeals of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going. The actor revealed how he wore PPE kits and shot the song and how it is a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us combat the ghastly times.

The actor shared, “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to complete the shoot and I realised how tough it was. It was an honour to be a part of a tribute to the real-life heroes, the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help people.”

“Having a slight peek into the physical conditions like the discomfort of being in a PPE kit throughout the day makes you feel incredibly grateful for their service,” he added.

‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

