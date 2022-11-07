Popular singer Armaan Malik is seen sharing the screen space with actress Vedika Pinto for his latest track ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’. The song well portrays the emotions of love and the excitement that the couple experiences before meeting each other.

While the 27-year-old singer shares his shooting experience for the romantic song, Vedika on the other hand, opens up on how exciting and comfortable it was to bring the chemistry on-screen with him.

Armaan says: “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho is one of my favourite ever songs because it is a brand new sound with a tinge of nostalgia that brings together the modern as well as old world romantic charm so beautifully.”

Sung by Armaan, ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ is composed by Rochak Kohli and the music video is directed by Charit Desai.

Vedika adds on how it was to work with her childhood friend and says: “I love Armaan’s music and undoubtedly I enjoyed shooting for this song. What makes it more special is that Armaan and I have known each other since childhood and it was an amazing feeling to connect again after so long for this beautiful song.”

Rochak opens up about his composition and praises Armaan bringing out the emotions of the song through his voice.

“‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ is a very pure, unadulterated track and so we kept the melody upbeat but still very soft and melodious. Armaan’s vocals are soothing and the perfect fit for this track,” he adds.

Director Charit appreciates Armaan and Vedika for bringing out the bond of love through their expressions and body language.

“As soon as I heard the song, conceptually I wanted to create a beautiful aspirational romance in a love story setting and pad it with a slightly dreamy visual palette. I wanted the physical camaraderie to pop between my characters which Armaan and Vedika really helped me with. They were supportive of all the madness I wanted to show in the song,” he concludes.

“Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Charit Desai with music by Rochak Kohli. Featuring Armaan and Vedika Pinto the music video is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

