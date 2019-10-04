Armed attackers kill eight in northern Rwanda

Kigali, Oct 6 (IANS) Eight people were killed by armed attackers on Friday night in nothern Rwanda, local media reported on Saturday.

The victims were residents of Musanze district in Kinigi sector, nothern Rwanda, which is adjacent to the Virunga national park where endangered mountain gorillas live, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack left 18 casualities, a report in The News Times said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. local time, and the attackers were dressed in civilian attire with crude weapons including guns and knives, victims told the English daily.

The army and police intervened on time and successfully repulsed the attackers before they could do more harm, otherwise the casualties would have been more, a resident said.

–IANS

rs