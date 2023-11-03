Armed dacoits loot bank manager’s house in Bihar’s Nalanda

Around a dozen armed dacoits held a bank manager’s family captives in Bihar’s Nalanda district and looted cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 10 lakh early on Friday, police said

This was the third untoward incident where bank managers became victims in the last 24 hours in Bihar.

In the incident which occurred at Muraura Biskurwa village under Bihar police station, the dacoits also threatened the family with dire consequences, including killing their daughter if they reported the incident to police.

The family members, however, informed the local police and a team headed by DSP, Sadar, Nurul Haq visited the place.

Bank manager Ram Chandra Prasad, who is posted at a SBI branch Begusarai, was not present in the house at that time. Following the incident, he returned home and gave a written complaint to the Bihar police station.

Police said that the dacoits attacked the house at a time when only the female members and children were present. They had held the victims at gunpoint and robbed the entire house. Dacoits have taken away cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.

“We have taken the statement of the victims and are trying to identify dacoits. An FIR has been registered in this regard in Bihar police station and the matter is under investigation,” the DSP said.

On Thursday evening, a manager of Gramin Bank was shot at in Jamui district. He was returning home on a bike when armed robbers attacked him and shot him in the neck. In Purnea, a manager of SBI’s Kumarbagh branch sustained injuries after a speeding Scorpio of chief medical officer rammed him.

