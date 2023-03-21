The team from the Air Force came up with a consistent performance to reach the final on the second day of competition in the Armed Forces Cycle Polo Cup 2023 at the Army Sports Node, ACC&S, Ahmednagar here.

On Day 2 on Monday, the third and fourth league matches were played between the Armed Corps and the Territorial Army, and the Armed Corps and the Air Force, respectively.

The Armed Corps emerged victorious in the third league match, with a score of 10-8 points against the Territorial Army. In the fourth league match, the Air Force defeated the Armed Corps, scoring 11 points against their 7 points.

The fifth league match, played on the same day, was a nail-biting tie between the Air Force and the Territorial Army, with both teams scoring 10 points each.

On the first day of the tournament on Sunday, the Air Force team defeated the Territorial Army 12-11 in the first match. In the second league match played on the same day, the Air Force put up a dominant performance, scoring a 14-8 win against the Armed Corps.

20230321-172006