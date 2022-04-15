INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, April 15 (IANSlife) The Indian Armed Forces have tasked Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA), a world-renowned and esteemed group of professional culinary and pastry schools, with training 11 officers of the rank of Major and equivalent from three services: Army, Air Force, and Navy.

These officers are currently assigned as Catering Officers in Category A military establishments such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA), among others, and are in charge of the food and nutrition of cadets and officers in these institutions. The officer chosen will participate in a one-month specialised culinary, baking, and pastry programme at APCA in Bangalore.

During the course of this intensive programme, specially designed for them, these Defence personnel will receive complete hands-on training to equip them with not only basic cookery skills, but will also hone gourmet food preparation skills through exposure to advanced techniques.

APCA’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the community. The academy uses cutting-edge technology in conjunction with innovative methods to teach the art, science, and skills of creating delectable cuisine, as well as the strategies required to thrive in the food industry. It is equally important for soldiers to be aware of the ingredients and combinations that provide the most energy to deal with the demanding job profile.

Commenting on the announcement Maj Dinesh Sharma, Co-Founder, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts said, “It is an honor bestowed upon us from the Indian armed forces. We take this as pride and are paying special attention towards providing advanced skills and training to the selected officers. Passion and dedication that these officers display on and off the field is unparalleled. Days and months out on duty with limited resources and still proudly serving the country deserves major gratitude and being a small part of their journey means a lot. We are looking forward to some of the most amazing culinary creations by the protecters of the country.”

