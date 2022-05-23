An armed man held 6 persons, including 3 police personnel, hostage for more than 8 hours in a house in Bihar’s Bettiah city on Monday before he was disarmed and apprehended, police said.

Accused Satish Kumar Singh alias Vikas, who was carrying a 7.65 mm pistol, entered the house of a teacher named Arun Kumar Rai, situated at Mahendra colony under Banuchapar police post on Monday morning and held Rai, his wife, and mother hostage at gunpoint.

As they shouted for help, Rai’s neighbours assembled at the house and they also informed local police about the incident. Accordingly, Rajiv Rajak, the incharge of Banuchapar police post, reached the spot with two constables and tried to negotiate with the accused.

When Rajak requested the accused to allow him and his men to enter the house so that they could meet his demands, the accused allowed them but as soon as they were in, made them hostage too.

Rajak, however, managed to inform senior officials through text messages. As the matter was extremely sensitive, SP Upendra Nath Verma, area SDPO, SHO and other officials were reached the place.

“After long negotiation, we have managed to convince the accused of meeting the demand. When his aggression came down, we managed to nab him. The victims are safe and have not received any injury,” Verma said.

“The interrogation of the accused is currently underway. He has not given actual reasons for committing the crime,” the SP added.

