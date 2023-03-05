The police force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has declared a critical incident investigation, after an armed man was shot dead in southwest Sydney.

According to a statement released by NSW Police Force, officers were called to a home in William Street, Yagoona, at about 8:50 a.m. local time, responding to reports of a domestic violence-related incident.

The police said that on arrival, officers were allegedly threatened by an armed man. A police officer discharged his firearm after a Taser was deployed, Xinhua news agency reported.

First aid was immediately rendered to the 29-year-old man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics. He was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he later died.

NSW Police Force said that a critical incident team comprised of officers from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of the police firearm.

The man was wielding two large knives when a female and a male officer arrived, NSW Police Force Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told local media, noting that the female officer fell to the ground during the confrontation and the man tried to attack her with both knives.

“What I can describe as what followed was an attempt by this male to either wound or kill the male police officer, who then deployed his police service weapon and fired three rounds,” Smith said.

The assistant commissioner added that both officers were injured, sustaining superficial wounds.

It is the second fatal police shooting in NSW in a week. On Tuesday, a 32-year-old knife-wielding man was killed inside the Auburn Police Station in western Sydney.

