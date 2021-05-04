US law enforcement officers shot and wounded a suspect outside the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in the state of Virginia, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday. An individual involved in a security incident outside the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers,” Xinhua news agency quoted the field office as saying in a statement.

“The subject was wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the statement added.

The suspect initially drove up to the CIA’s gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in the vehicle, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident.

Citing informed officials, an NBC News report said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is mentally disturbed and has repeatedly in the past to get into the CIA campus.

The extent of his injuries was not known.

