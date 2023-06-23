Five Iranians imprisoned in Armenia have been repatriated under a prisoner extradition agreement between the two countries, media reported.

The convicts are expected to serve the remainder of their jail terms in Iran, the the semi-official Fars news agency report said on Friday.

Fars quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying the prisoner extradition process will increase coordination between the Iranian and Armenian juridical and law enforcement authorities.

Iran and Armenia signed the prisoner extradition agreement in February 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Iranian Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi, most of the Iranians imprisoned in Armenia are accused of carrying narcotics including codeine-based sedatives.

