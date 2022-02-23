HEALTH

Armenia reports 946 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
5

Armenia on Wednesday reported 946 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 417,456, according to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Data from the Ministry showed that 1,545 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 395,700.

Meanwhile, 24 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,378, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, a total of 1,080,015 citizens received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 905,624 citizens received the second dose and 20,196 received the booster shots.

The Minister also said a stable decline in Covid-19 cases is being observed in Armenia in the past several weeks.

20220223-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.