Armenia reports 946 new Covid-19 cases

Armenia on Wednesday reported 946 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 417,456, according to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Data from the Ministry showed that 1,545 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 395,700.

Meanwhile, 24 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,378, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, a total of 1,080,015 citizens received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 905,624 citizens received the second dose and 20,196 received the booster shots.

The Minister also said a stable decline in Covid-19 cases is being observed in Armenia in the past several weeks.

20220223-233202