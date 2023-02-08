Armenia has sent 56 rescuers to the quake-hit Turkey and Syria to assist in the search-and-rescue operations, the Internal Affairs Ministry said.

Of the rescuers, 27 are dispatched to Turkey and 29 to Syria, the Ministry added on Wednesday.

The rescue team has arrived and started working in the earthquake zone in Turkey, Armenian media reported.

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences and support to the Turkish people in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 11,000 people were killed and tens of thousands injured after earthquakes jolted parts of Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

