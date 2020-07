Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Security forces arrested three persons and seized a consignment of drugs, arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

A joint team of the army and the police seized 10 kg of brown sugar, 20 grenades, an AK-47 rifle & two pistols, and two vehicles at Sadhna Top in Kupwara.

More arrests were expected, the police said.

–IANS

