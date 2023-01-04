INDIA

Arms, ammunition recovered from J&K’s Kupwara

Arms and ammunition were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in a joint cordon and search operation by police, along with other security forces, on Wednesday, official said.

“Acting on specific information, police alongwith Army (03/08GR) launched a joint cordon and search operation in village Sadhpora Taad area of Karnah, Kupwara.

“During the search operation, the joint team recovered arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, and three Chinese grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh, son of Suderdin Sheikh, resident of Sudhpora Taad,” a police official said.

Police have registered a case and investigations are in progress.

