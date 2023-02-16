INDIA

Arms & ammunition recovered from slain terrorist near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupawra (2nd Ld)

Arms/ammunition were recovered on Thursday from the slain terrorist after an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of J&K’s Kupwara district was foiled.

The Army said in a statement that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorist slain during an attempted infiltration in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday night.

“A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with J&K police in the morning resulting in recovery of one dead militant, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war-like stores,” said the Army.

“Indian Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on the night of 15/16 Feb 23, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquility in Kashmir Valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the LoC.

“Alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three militants across own side of the LoC while they were approaching the LoC Fence.

“On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the militants and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one militant while grievously injuring the other.

“The injured militant managed to flee across, along with the third militant taking advantage of darkness.

“Continued infiltration bids along the LoC are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate militancy in Kashmir Valley and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding”, the statement said.

20230216-141204

