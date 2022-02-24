Arms, ammunition recovered near International Border in Jammu after drone activity (Ld)

Hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers fired at a drone along the International Border in J&K on Thursday, police recovered three remote controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six grenades and a pistol besides other ammunition in R.S. Pura area of Jammu.

“On the basis of inputs regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan based militant outfits LeT/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in R.S. Pura, Arnia area, special search operation was launched by police including SOG.

“During the search operation three boxes of the arms ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from the Treva village of Arnia/R.S. Pura,” police sources said.

The arms, ammunition and explosive recovered during the search operation include three remote controlled IEDs, as many detonators, 3 explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two timers of IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds.

“Dropping of the huge arms and explosive depicts a major militant plan of the Pak-based LeT/TRF outfit.

“With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosive, a major militant plot has been averted by the alert troops of the J&K Police”, sources said.

Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) said that a case (FIR no. 12/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Arnia and further investigations in the case are underway.

Earlier BSF spokesman had said, “Drone movement was observed near R.S. Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border area. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds”.

20220224-155004