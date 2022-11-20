INDIA

Arms cache recovered from residence in north Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police and army in a joint operation have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a house in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

“During the preceding night, on a specific input regarding presence of illegal arms/ammunition in the residential house of one Rafaqat Hussain Shah, resident of Panjtaran Karnah area of Kupwara, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (6-JAKRIF),” police said.

“During search operation, huge cache of arms and ammunition including one Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 16 Pistol Rounds, two Hand Grenades, two Detonators and other incriminating materials were recovered from the said house.”

Police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

