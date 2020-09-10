Arms cache recovered in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) Security forces on Thursday said a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered near the LoC in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Army said the operation carried out in Dulanja Uri near the LoC on Wednesday ended with the recovery of two M-16 rifles (Pakistani origin), two pistols 0.30 cal (Pakistani origin), four M-16 magazines and four pistol magazines.

Searches in the area were started after security forces received inputs that weapons were being sent from across the LoC for terrorists in Kashmir.

“There were credible inputs that some weapons were delivered in the Dulanja sector for terrorists in Kashmir on the basis of which Army and police teams launched a search operation and recovered a large cache of weapons including two M-16 rifles,” SSP Barmaulla, Abdul Qayoom said.

He said the borders have been tightened and there is pressure from terrorists in the valley to their handlers in Pakistan to send in more weapons.

–IANS

zi/kr