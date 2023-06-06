INDIA

Arms supplier held with 12 pistols, 55 bullets in Delhi

A man, who supplied arms and ammunition to members of Hashim Baba gang, was arrested and a total of 12 semi-automatic and single shot pistols along with 55 bullets were recovered from his possession, a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Imran alias Amjad, 35, a resident of Seelampur area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said that on June 3, specific input was received that Imran, who supplies illegal arms and ammunition to the members of Hashim Baba gang, would come at Jafrabad Metro Station at around 9 p.m. to supply weapons to one of his associates.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Imran was apprehended at around 9.15 p.m. from the road near Jafrabad Metro Station. On search, 12 semi-automatic and single shot pistols and 55 live cartridges were recovered from the bag of the accused,” he said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Imran used to sell jeans at Gandhi Nagar in the capital but left this business in 2016 to enter the world of crime.

“He was first arrested in 2016 when he, along with his associates, had looted money changer Ramesh Kumar of Rs 36 lakh at ITO flyover. During his stay at Tihar Jail, he came in contact with Annu, an arms supplier of Meerut. After getting released from jail, the accused started procuring illegal arms from Annu to supply the same to the members of Hashim Baba gang and other criminals of Delhi-NCR,” the DCP said.

In 2021, Imran was again arrested at Muradnagar (UP) in a case of arms trafficking.

“In Dasna jail, he came in contact with Shakeel and after coming out of jail; he started procuring weapons from Shakeel. The accused has also disclosed that he would purchase one pistol for around Rs 40,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000-55,000.”

