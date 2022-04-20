INDIA

Arms supplier of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area held in encounter

NewsWire
0
3

Delhi Police have arrested a major arms supplier of the Jahangirpuri area after a brief encounter in which the accused received a bullet injury, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rajan alias Rahul (38), a resident of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, was a bad character of the area and was previously found involved in 70 criminal cases.

Whether the accused supplied weapons to the rioters of the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri is still being probed by the police. “We are currently interrogating him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijendra Kumar Yadav told IANS.

Sharing details of the operation, the DCP said a tip-off was received regarding the accused that he will come with a consignment of firearms to be sold to criminals in Outer North and adjoining districts.

On the basis of secret information a trap was laid in the area of Shahbad Dairy at Sector-36, Rohini and the accused was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini on a Scooty.

“On noticing the police party the accused opened fire at the police party from his country made pistol and in self retaliation the police party, in order to restrain the activity of accused and to stop him from fleeing from the spot fired 3 rounds out of which one bullet hit the right leg of accused,” the DCP said.

It was also found that the accused was also involved in two previous cases of encounters with Police, cases of Arms Act, snatching, theft and NDPS.

20220420-085204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    E-com portal Shopee shuts shop in India, CAIT welcomes move (Ld)

    Allahabad HC asks CBI to verify Anand Giri’s arrest in Australia

    Mamata links CSecy’s transfer with Kalaikunda meeting

    Hry budget will accelerate overall development: Dushyant Chautala