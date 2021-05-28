A major tragedy was averted after the Indian army’s fire fighting trucks helped douse a raging fire at a chemical factory in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The army said that in the late hours of Thursday a major fire broke out at the Chemical factory in Battal Ballian industrial area in Udhampur.

“A distress call from the Udhampur civil administration was received by the station commander, Military Garrison Udhampur, seeking army’s assistance in dousing the raging fire,” the army said.

“Three fire fighting trucks of the army were immediately rushed to the spot and in collaboration with the fire tenders from the civil and Air Force, the fire was brought under control by the wee hours of Friday, though the factory was damaged,” it added.

The army’s swift action prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby areas, thus averting a major tragedy.

–IANS

