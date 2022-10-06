The army on Thursday paid tribute with full military honours to the mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was killed when a Cheetah helicopter of Army Aviation crashed in a forward area near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

Defence spokesman Lt Col A.S. Walia said that a wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the officer’s untiring service to the country.

The mortal remains of the 37-years-old pilot have been dispatched to Delhi in a special military plane.

Lt Col Walia said that the other injured pilot in Wednesday’s incident was air evacuated to 151 base hospital in Guwahati and he is being treated by the best medical staff. The pilot is out of critical danger and is recovering well, he added.

