INDIA

Army bids adieu to pilot killed in Arunachal chopper crash

NewsWire
0
0

The army on Thursday paid tribute with full military honours to the mortal remains of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was killed when a Cheetah helicopter of Army Aviation crashed in a forward area near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

Defence spokesman Lt Col A.S. Walia said that a wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the officer’s untiring service to the country.

The mortal remains of the 37-years-old pilot have been dispatched to Delhi in a special military plane.

Lt Col Walia said that the other injured pilot in Wednesday’s incident was air evacuated to 151 base hospital in Guwahati and he is being treated by the best medical staff. The pilot is out of critical danger and is recovering well, he added.

20221006-220601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police to investigate death of Jayalalithaa’s driver

    Workers deal: Hyundai concludes, no progress in Ford India, arbitration in...

    Cabinet nod to cooperation in field of youth work among bodies...

    Sequel is coming, says Dhanush on ‘The Gray Man’