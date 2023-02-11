WORLD

Army camp shooting kills 5 soldiers in Philippines

NewsWire
0
0

Four soldiers were killed and another critically wounded after a soldier ran amok and fired at sleeping soldiers inside an army camp in northern Mindanao, south of the Philippines, on Saturday, said the Philippine military.

The alleged murderer was also shot dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident happened at around 1:10 p.m. local time inside Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City. The four victims died instantly at the scene, command duty officer Major Alden Brinas was quoted as saying in a report.

After the initial shooting, the gunman attempted to enter another room, but two other soldiers wrestled with the attacker, seized his firearm and shot him dead, Brinas said.

The critically wounded soldier was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to the officer.

Brinas did not mention what triggered the gunman to run amok. An investigation into the shooting incident is underway.

Army spokesperson Major Francisco Garello said the military is conducting its internal investigation “to look into all angles that triggered the incident”.

20230211-162601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran to be regional energy hub through cooperation with Russia: Iranian...

    New dams being built in southern Afghanistan to ease water shortage

    Poland qualify for knockouts on goal difference despite Mexico’s win over...

    Portugal with highest new Covid cases in EU