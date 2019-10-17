Army carries out integrated fire power exercise in desert

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian Army on Monday carried out a fire power exercise in the desert sector showcasing its capabilities, proficiency and operational preparedness, officials said.

According to Defence PRO, Rajasthan, Col Sombit Ghosh, the tactical exercise involved integrated employment and firing of all arms including artillery guns, rockets, tanks, helicopters and air resources.

The Army aptly demonstrated the ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision, with the accuracy of multiple rocket launch systems and K-9 Vajra 155 mm howitzer, the game changer was particularly noteworthy, he said, adding that the effectiveness of combined arms and cohesion was of an exceptional order and all aims and objectives set for the exercise were fully achieved.

Southern Command chief, Lt Gen S.K. Saini, witnessed the exercise and complimented the troops for their high professional standards.

