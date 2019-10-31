Army chief asks J&K religious leaders to help restore peace

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met a group of religious leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, here on Tuesday, and asked them to take the responsibility for stopping youth from getting ‘misguided’ and help in restoring peace and harmony in the Valley.

During interaction with 15 maulvis, four pandits and two granthis, Gen Rawat said the religious leaders could play a vital role in shaping the young minds and in stopping them getting waylaid or misguided. They could prevent youth from getting radicalised and used by terror outfits, he added.

The religious leaders, who are on a national integration tour, expressed their helplessness in getting basic infrastructure in Kashmir. To that, Rawat said with the abrogation of Article 370, the central government was planning to carry out various development projects in the Valley.

To provide employment to J&K youth, the army would organise a recruitment rally in Reasi and Rajouri, he said.

“Recruitment rally can be organised by the army as well as the police forces in their areas to make available employment to youth in these areas,” the army chief said.

“I am happy that in the Reasi and Rajouri areas from where these people come, there is hardly any militancy and the people are happy,” Gen Rawat said.

IANS

sks/akk/pcj