INDIA

Army chief flies sortie in IAF’s Apache helicopter in Ladakh

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday flew a sortie in the Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter in Ladakh, officials said.

The Army chief, who is a visit to Ladakh, was also briefed about the features and characteristics of the attack helicopter brought from the US.

Earlier on Friday, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari along with his son Mihir V. Chaudhari, a Sqn Leader, flew a sortie on Rafale fighter jet as part of three aircraft combat training mission at Air Force Station Hasimara, the IAF said in a statement.

“The sortie flown by CAS and his son is a continuation of the finest traditions of the IAF and underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing our young leaders for the challenges of the future,” the statement said.

