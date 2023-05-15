INDIA

Army Chief heads for Egypt to further enhance defence relations

NewsWire
0
0

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday left for a visit to Egypt as part of the ongoing military outreach to African nations, and to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Egypt defence relations.

During the visit from May 16 to May 17, he will be visiting various Egyptian Armed Forces establishments and exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

The Army Chief will interact with the Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces, Minister of Defence & Military Production, and Chief of Staff, Egyptian Armed Forces. He will also engage in extensive discussions with the Chief of Egyptian Armed Force Operations Authority, said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The Military relations of India with Egypt are on the rise which was evident during India’s 74th Republic Day parade, wherein the Egyptian Armed Forces contingent made their first appearance, besides the Egyptian President Abdeh Fattah El-Sisi being the Chief Guest for the parade.

Notably, Indian and Egyptian Armies have conducted the first ever joint exercise between the Special Forces named ‘Ex Cyclone-I’ in January this year.

According to the defence ministry, the visit of the COAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.

20230515-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Criminal lynched in Bihar district

    Indian Coast Guard locates TN fishing boat 1,000 km off Goa

    Palaniswami lashes out at DMK over NEET aspirant’s death

    NSUI hits varsity trail with Agnipath protest in AP