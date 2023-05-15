Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday left for a visit to Egypt as part of the ongoing military outreach to African nations, and to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Egypt defence relations.

During the visit from May 16 to May 17, he will be visiting various Egyptian Armed Forces establishments and exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

The Army Chief will interact with the Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces, Minister of Defence & Military Production, and Chief of Staff, Egyptian Armed Forces. He will also engage in extensive discussions with the Chief of Egyptian Armed Force Operations Authority, said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The Military relations of India with Egypt are on the rise which was evident during India’s 74th Republic Day parade, wherein the Egyptian Armed Forces contingent made their first appearance, besides the Egyptian President Abdeh Fattah El-Sisi being the Chief Guest for the parade.

Notably, Indian and Egyptian Armies have conducted the first ever joint exercise between the Special Forces named ‘Ex Cyclone-I’ in January this year.

According to the defence ministry, the visit of the COAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.

20230515-121403