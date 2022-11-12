INDIA

Army Chief pitches for self-reliance in defence sector

NewsWire
0
0

Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted the need to ensure ‘Amtanirbhar’ (self-reliance) in the defence sector.

He was speaking at ‘The Chankaya Dialogues’ organised at India International Centre in Delhi.

“We have to be self-dependent. We will work to meet our need of operations and peculiar demand. India is a country of vibrant ecosystem and there are youngsters with brilliant mind and they should come forward and give their suggestions and ideas to make better personal, small range weapons, long range rockets, armoured vehicle and sea weapons,” said the Amry chief.

He further said that around seven to eight years ago, planning to become self-reliant was started and at that time, there was need for sources, policy, private players, market and strategy. “But today, we have concept of spiral development on each stage.”

“We are in touch with premier institutes and 20 projects worth in crores are under development. In IIT Delhi, we have started a pilot project and similar projects will be started soon in other institutes,” General Pande added.

“Technology development fund is available with DRDO and Army along with private players will work as partners not as buyer or seller,” he asserted.

The Army chief said that they are also trying to make the army most modern through the recently inducted ‘Agniveer’ scheme.

20221112-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhubala’s biopic to go on floors soon

    Women in Jammu’s Bhaga village realise true potential of SHGs during...

    NDMC bans road digging till March 31

    TN administers 76% of population with first dose of vaccine