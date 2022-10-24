Indian Army chief, General Manoj Pande visited military stations in north Bengal and border areas of Sikkim on Sunday and Monday.

He wished all ranks on the occasion of Deepavali and also reviewed the security situation along the northern borders of Sikkim. He appreciated the troops for maintaining a high level of operational efficiency and morale.

The Army chief, who was accompanied by Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen R.P. Kalita, and Trishakti Corps commander, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, expressed satisfaction at the pace of infrastructure development along the border areas.

On arrival at Sukna military station on Sunday, Gen Pande interacted with the troops over a programme, showcasing India’s cultural heritage and unity in diversity, organised on Deepavali eve.

He lauded the troops for the dedication and wished all ranks and the families on the occasion of Deepavali. He also complimented the Mountaineering Team that summitted Mt Jonsang and Mt Domekhang and the Shooting Team of Trishakti Corps that came first in the Skill at Arms competition recently held at Mhow.

On Sunday, the Army chief, accompanied by Eastern Army Commander and the Trishakri Corps Commander, visited forward areas in north and east Sikkim. Reviewing the operational situation and preparedness of the field formations deployed along the northern borders in Sikkim sector, he expressed his satisfaction and exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges.

Greeting the soldiers on the occasion of Deepavali, he presented and shared sweets with them.

20221024-182203