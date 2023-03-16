INDIA

Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, 2 pilots missing

An Army chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said, adding that two pilots were missing.

Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, Army PRO at Guwahati told IANS, “A military aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at 9.15 a.m. this morning.”

The chopper might have crashed near Manadala, west of Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Army spokesperson.

The pilot and co-pilot on board are missing. A search operation has been launched.

More details about the incident are awaited.

