Army choppers make emergency landing in Bikaner due to inclement weather

Two army helicopters had to make emergency landing on a ‘kutcha’ road at Khara village in Bikaner due to inclement weather caused by Western disturbance.

Both the helicopters, which landed safely, had departed from Lohawat in Jodhpur before the weather turned bad. They lost contact with the control room near Khara in Bikaner.

The pilots of both the choppers are safe. A large number of people gathered at the spot after seeing the choppers landing near their village. A team from the Army also reached the spot.

The villagers praised the presence of mind of both the pilots as the helicopters landed safely amid heavy dust storm and rain in Bikaner.

20230524-202001

