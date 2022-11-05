The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the force in the Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC), which will be held here from November 7 to 11.

ACC is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The event, which will be attended by senior officers of the Indian Army, including the COAS, VCOAS, all Army Commanders and other senior officers, is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future ready force, progress on capability development and modernisation, framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of the Army, changes being incorporated to promote sel-reliance, implementation of the new human resource management policy and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations.

Other activities planned during the conference include talks by eminent subject experts on ‘Contemporary India – China relations’ as well as ‘Technological Challenges for National Security’.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on November 10.

The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

20221105-185805