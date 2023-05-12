An army commando was killed when he fell from a height after his parachute got entangled in the high-tension line in the Malpura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district here on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in the dropping zone under Malpura police station when the parachute of commando Ankur Sharma got entangled in the high-tension line.

“Sharma fell from the height in the incident and sustained injuries,” a police official said.

Sharma was taken to the Military Hospital where he died during treatment. Sharma was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

