INDIA

Army commando dies in parachute mishap

NewsWire
0
0

An army commando was killed when he fell from a height after his parachute got entangled in the high-tension line in the Malpura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district here on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in the dropping zone under Malpura police station when the parachute of commando Ankur Sharma got entangled in the high-tension line.

“Sharma fell from the height in the incident and sustained injuries,” a police official said.

Sharma was taken to the Military Hospital where he died during treatment. Sharma was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

20230512-160007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Ex-domestic help arrested in fraud case

    Rudy says Oppn in Goa is visionless, sees huge win for...

    IRDAI allows general insurers to launch new fire policies for small...

    Sonia asks party workers not to celebrate her birthday