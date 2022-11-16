INDIA

Army commemorates 60 years of Battle of Walong

The month-long diamond jubilee celebration of the Battle of Walong, an effulgent example of unique bravery, guts & sacrifice by the Army against the Chinese aggression in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, concluded on Wednesday at Walong.

Sixty years ago, during the 1962 Sino-India war, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong. The bravehearts of the Indian Army halted the advancing PLA soldiers for 27 days which forced them to sidestep its reserve division from Tawang Sector to Walong. Outnumbered by the enemy, with little ammunition and no resources, valiant soldiers fought till the last man, last round. This saga of valour and sacrifice continues to serve as a tale of inspiration for the generations to come.

The diamond jubilee celebrations, which started on October 17, 2022, was inaugurated by Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, GOC, Spear Corps at Walong.

During the inaugural ceremony, he paid homage at the War Memorial and honoured war veterans and locals who had assisted in the war effort. Equipment Display & Cultural Programmes by the local populace were also showcased during the inaugural event.

The closing ceremony on Wednesday was graced by Lt Gen R.P. Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command. The Army Commander laid a wreath at the Walong War Memorial & paid homage to the heroes of the battle.

