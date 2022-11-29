INDIALIFESTYLE

Army conducts Agniveer recruitment rally in Manipur

The Agniveer recruitment rally was organised by the Indian Army for all districts of Manipur at Koirengei, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence PRO Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said the recruitment rally had started on November 23. It will end on Wednesday.

“The youth eagerly awaited the recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme as it will provide them a golden opportunity to join the Indian Army. The recruitment rally witnessed an enthusiastic response from the jubilant aspirants since its commencement,” he said.

The arrangements made by the Army authorities and administration have ensured the successful conduct and hassle-free participation of the youth in the rally, officials said.

The event has witnessed a massive turnout so far which has been very encouraging, said Lt. Col. Rawat.

He further said the candidates, their guardians, and local people expressed their happiness that such a vital rally was conducted in Manipur in a peaceful environment and interested candidates would now be able to fulfil their dream to serve in the Indian Army.

