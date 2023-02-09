HEALTHINDIA

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K’s Nawapachi

A pregnant woman was evacuated by the Indian Army from the winter isolated Nawapachi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Army stated that a pregnant woman in critical condition was evacuated from the remote winter isolated area and shifted to Kishtwar town by the Army in close coordination with the Air Force.

The Army added that the woman is being treated in the district hospital.

“Indian Army has been helping the people towards reducing their hardships in this challenging area which witnesses harsh weather and extremely difficult living conditions, more so during winters wherein the area remains totally cut off due to closure of land route,” the Army said.

It added: “Indian Army has always been rendering life saving humanitarian assistance to the people apart from conducting counter terrorist operations in the region. The locals expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army and Indian Air Force for this noble life saving effort in a quick timeframe.”

