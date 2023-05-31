INDIA

Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K, captures two

Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in which one infiltrator was injured and two apprehended alive.

Official sources said, “Infiltration bid foiled near Chetan Post in Khari sector of Poonch district.

“One Infiltrator injured, two apprehended alive.

“Arms, ammunition and drug packets were recovered from their possession.”

The sources added that searches were going on in the area.

More details were awaited.

20230531-085402

