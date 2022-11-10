INDIA

Army imposter apprehended in Siliguri

NewsWire
0
0

The Military Intelligence Unit of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and Civil Police, in a joint operation, apprehended a person posing as a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army on Thursday near Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, officials said.

An officer informed that based on earlier inputs, Military Intelligence was on the lookout for the person, and a deliberate operation was planned and executed over the last four months.

On receiving confirmation about his activities and whereabouts, Military Intelligence, along with the Civil Police, launched a joint operation and apprehended the imposter from Bagdogra Airport Morh Market.

The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Rajesh Dutraj alias Bikas Chetri, a resident of Chingga village in the Naxalbari area.

In a statement, Army informed that in initial investigation, the imposter accepted that he had been operating for four to five years. He has been actively involved in touting and duping potential candidates during recruitment and making money on false promises.

Further questioning is on.

20221110-213803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 children died due to diarrhoea in Arunachal

    Coonoor residents want Kattery horticulture park to be named after General...

    Agnipath protest: Railways cancel over 500 trains

    Sexual harassment in K’taka ‘Gurukul’, manager arrested