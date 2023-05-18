The Indian Army’s medical staff at Sadhna Pass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, under daunting circumstances, assisted a woman in an emergency delivery ensuring the safety of both mother and newly born baby girl, who has been named ‘Sadhna’, an official said.

The army said that Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village, Tangdhar was referred by medical authorities as a critical patient and was taken in an ambulance towards Kupwara.

“The movement of the woman was expedited at Sadhna Pass. However, after a few minutes, the ambulance returned to Sadhna Pass since the lady went into labour and the medical staff accompanying the patient were experiencing difficulties in conducting the procedure as unforeseen complications emerged during the delivery.

“The Indian Army medical staff at Sadhna Pass was approached and was co-opted in the procedure,” the army said.

“The well-trained Indian Army medical staff with experience showed great resilience and carried out delivery on time, thereby bringing joy to the anxious family members,” a statement noted.

The army said “the baby girl was named ‘Sadhna’ by her parents in recognition of the location and to honour the efforts of the Indian Army”.

“The heart-warming action by the Indian Army has once again exhibited reassurance of unconditional support to the citizens of Kashmir. The parents and relatives of the newly born child conveyed their gratitude,” the army said.

20230518-231204